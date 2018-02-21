Quincy police, community meet to build trust - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy police, community meet to build trust

By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
The Quincy Police Department is meeting with members of the community tonight to dialogue, increase public trust and strengthen police-community partnerships.

QPD, sponsored in partnership with the Center for Public Safety and Justice (CPSJ), will host a three-hour United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services community workshop, Procedural Justice for Communities: A Dialogue to Change. QPD says the ultimate goal includes enhancing the community's perspective of police legitimacy and lessening the "us vs. them" attitude that can exist between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

The meeting is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Quincy City Hall Council Chambers. WGEM's Kaylee Pfeiferling is there and will have more tonight on WGEM News at Ten.

