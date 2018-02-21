United Way of Mark Twain Area reaches goal

The United Way of the Mark Twain Area held its annual meeting Wednesday announcing they met and exceeded their fundraising goal for the past year.

Several agencies that work with the United Way were in attendance.

Last year's Chairman and Board President Roy Hark said it was a challenge meeting the goal.

"We exceeded the goal and we were very pleased to do that because it has been a tough year. But everyone worked very hard and got out and we all worked together and we pulled through for another successful campaign."

Hark says they will take the next month or so to assess how they will allocate the money raised and then distribute it to different agencies.