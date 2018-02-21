Quincy man charged in QU friar attack pleads guilty

A Quincy man charged in the 2017 attack of a friar at Quincy University pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of aggravated battery of a school employee, according to court records.

In exchange for the plea, George E. Scott IV no longer faces a charge of aggravated battery in a public place.

As part of the plea deal, that also includes a 2016 guilty plea for threatening a public official, Scott will be sentenced to probation, with terms and conditions to be left to the court, on April 30.

The attack happened on April 5, 2017. Scott was accused of entering Brenner Library on campus wearing underwear and battering a friar with a stick. He was restrained until police arrived.

He continues to be held in jail.

