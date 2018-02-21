QND's Dreyer gets a shot at McKendree

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer coach Mark Longo has had plenty of talent come through the hallways and he says Olivia Dreyer is one of the best mid-fielders he's ever coached.



McKendree University has also taken notice.



Dreyer signed her national letter of intent with the Bearcats on Wednesday afternoon for a shot at continuing her career on the pitch.



"It's going to be tough. I'm going to really have to get on the grind pretty soon and start working harder than I've ever worked," Dreyer said.



"I'm excited. It'll be a good test to see where I'm at. I couldn't give it up. With injuries you aren't there for about six months, and you can't do anything, and it really just shows how much you really like it."



Dreyer has overcome a variety of injuries, including to her knee and feet.



She heads into her senior season with 48 goals and 34 assists during her career.