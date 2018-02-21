'Evening with Wildlife' in Palmyra - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

'Evening with Wildlife' in Palmyra

Posted:
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) -

Hundreds of parents and kids packed a Palmyra school Wednesday night for an up-close look at conservation issues.

Roughly 20 vendors filled the gym at Palmyra Elementary for an "Evening with Wildlife." Kids saw exhibits ranging from fishing and hunting simulators to live animals.  It was a chance for the Missouri Department of Conservation to educate local families about nature and wildlife.

This event is once a year and moves from county to county.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.