New JWCC scholarship aimed at attracting Missouri students

John Wood Community College has a plan to attract more students from Northeast Missouri. JWCC President Michael Elbe says he's constantly hearing about the need for workers in healthcare, manufacturing, and agriculture. Elbe is addressing the issue by tearing down state lines with the Missouri Plus Scholarship.



Starting this fall, students from nine counties in northeast Mssouri can get 40 percent off of out-of-district tuition.



Hunter Collier, a senior at Highland High School in Ewing, says this helped solidify her choice.



"So I applied to MACC and Culver and some other colleges and with the MoPlus scholarship it just makes it easier for me to finally finalize my decision and where I wanted to go," said Hunter Collier, a senior at Highland High School.



A student taking 32 credit hours per year will receive a scholarship of about $3500. Students taking more or less than 32 credit hours a year will receive a $110 scholarship per credit hour taken.