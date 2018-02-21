Open dialogue between QPD and residents

Residents were asked to write down the values important to them.

The meeting called 'Procedural Justice For Communities: A Dialogue to Change' was held at City Hall.

Deputy Chief Doug VanderMaiden speaking at a workshop on how to building trust between the police department and the public.

There's a new push to build better relationships between the community and local law enforcement.

Seven QPD officers and more than 20 members of the community came together to brainstorm ideas on how to reduce the 'us vs. them' attitude when referring to the police and the public.

"I think it's important for our officers to be involved in this so they can hear the community's side of what they think about the police," said Deputy Chief Doug VanderMaiden.

VanderMaiden says it's all about building trust.

"It makes the community a better place, for one, but it also builds a partnership and allows the city to increase the quality of life," said VanderMaiden.

When asked to write down a value important to him, Quincy resident Michael Smith wrote down serenity. He says sometimes that's not so easy to find.

"Being male and black in this city my reality is if I'm not vigilant of or obsequious to white people's panic in my presence, I could end up dead," said Smith.

Ivetta Cooper runs a youth ministry in town and doesn't think there's enough involvement between QPD officers and teens.

"I think that we have a lot of work to do," said Cooper. "I think there's a lot of relationship building but I think it's possible. I think these are steps made in the right direction that they even care enough to reach out and build and grow."

Because if the dialogue isn't open now there's no hope of change in the future.

"Right now, in times like this when tensions are so high in our nation, I think it's very important," said Cooper.

At the end of Wednesday night's discussion, the community members came up with a list of priorities they want to talk about further with officers. That list was turned over to QPD. It's now up to the department on how they want to address those issues.