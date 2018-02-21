Open dialogue between QPD and residents

State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald visited Keokuk Tuesday, discussing state budget issues. He did a Q-and-A with residents, hearing their concerns.More >>
Slick, icy roads were reported across the Tri-States Wednesday morning.
Blessing Hospital with host a free HPV vaccine panel inside their auditorium on Wednesday, February 21. The event begins with a light dinner at 5:30 p.m. and the discussion begins at 6 p.m.
Multiple Hannibal residents sounded off to City Council Tuesday night, concerned about the new location of the city compost lot.
The City of Quincy is on the verge of a $1 million revenue shortfall for next year.
The United Way of Hannibal's new executive director started her first day on the job today.
Family and friends of a Hancock County teen that was shot to death on New Year's Day were back in a courtroom Tuesday.
An extra police car sits in front of Palmyra High School today, as two officers patrol the hallways.
The city of Keokuk is bringing their budget to the table for approval.
Macomb is facing a $430,000 budget deficit for the next fiscal year.
