QPS looking to improve teacher retention

Quincy Public Schools is looking at ways to keep its teachers, and provide them with more training.

This was one of the big topics discussed at Wednesday night's human relations committee.

Committee Chair Carol Nichols said things like career ladders, which would provide staff members with a path for growth are some of the ideas currently being looked at to keep more teachers in the district.

"We have to be able to retain good teachers, and to train them well, and make them feel valued in their position, and that we don't detract from their activities in the classroom by unnecessarily pulling them out, and that we adhere to their needs." Committee Chair Carol Nichols said.

The committee's specific goals will be discussed at next week's board meeting.