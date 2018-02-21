Hannibal Schools keeping eye on funding streams

Nearly a year after the public made their voices heard, there is finally movement on a plan to remove chlorine from the water treatment process in Hannibal.More >>
State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald visited Keokuk Tuesday, discussing state budget issues. He did a Q-and-A with residents, hearing their concerns.More >>
The Quincy Police Department is meeting with members of the community tonight to dialogue, increase public trust and strengthen police-community partnerships.More >>
After tearing down parts of Main Street last year, the city of Keokuk is now accepting proposals for nine properties.More >>
Iowa congressman Dave Loebsack making a visit to southeast Iowa today talking jobs and the economy.More >>
In Iowa, budgets are tight and local senior centers is just another place that is feeling the impacts.More >>
A teen was taken into custody in McDonough County following an investigation into a possible school threat.More >>
MONTREAT, N.C. (AP) -- The Rev. Billy Graham, counselor to presidents and the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history, has died at age 99.More >>
Slick, icy roads were reported across the Tri-States Wednesday morning.More >>
