Hannibal Schools keeping eye on funding streams

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Concerns about losing valuable funding were discussed at the Hannibal School Board meeting Wednesday night.

Superintendent Susan Johnson said part of President Trump's budget proposal would call for an end to Title II grants.

This past year, the district received around $167,000 in funding which it used for the salaries of four elementary teachers. 

Johnson added that Senate Bill 612, which would create a tax credit for people in Missouri who donate to private school scholarships could impact their funding as well.

"It's equivalent to you kind of know what your take home pay is every month, and you budget your household accordingly." Johnson said. "But if you went to get your paycheck one day and it was half of that, that's going to make you a little nervous, and schools are no different."

Johnson also said that while Senate Bill 612 stalled, the district is going to keep a close eye on Jefferson City, in the case that it may come up again.

The board also discussed the upcoming resurfacing project on McMasters Avenue which officials said is on track to begin this summer.

However, the resurfacing project would move up summer school one week.

