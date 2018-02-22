Wednesday's Area Scores - February 21

**High School Basketball, Boys**



(MSHSAA)

*Class 3 District 8 Quarterfinals*

Palmyra: 41

Monroe City: 53

Blake Hays: 21 pts

CE Talton: 16 pts, 12 rebs

Peyton Plunkett: 16 pts, 10 rebs



Highland: 41

Hallsville: 61

-- Monroe City vs. Hallsville (Friday, 6 p.m.)



Mark Twain: 57

6) Clark County: 67

Cole Kirchner: 20 pts

Grant Peters: 28 pts, scored his 1,000th career point



Macon: 60

Centralia: 52

-- Clark County vs. Macon (Friday, 7:30 p.m.)



*Class 2 District 6 Quarterfinals*

South Shelby: 43

Canton: 67

Lance Logsdon: 20 pts

Guy Timbrook: 13 pts



Knox County: 54

Scotland County: 41

Nick Edwards: 14 pts

Will Fromm: 14 pts

-- Canton vs. Knox County (Friday, 5:30 p.m.)



Clopton: 57

Van-Far: 68



Paris: 35

Louisiana: 59

-- Van-Far vs. Louisiana (Friday, 7 p.m.)



*Class 1 District 10 Quarterfinals*

Marion County: 38

North Shelby: 62

-- North Shelby vs. Wellsville (Friday, 7:30 p.m.)



Madison: 42

Community R-6: 68

-- Community R-6 vs. Chamois (Friday, 6 p.m.)



(IHSA)

*Class 2A Havana Regional Semifinals*

Havana: 46

2) West Hancock: 76

Logan Dorethy/Drake Hammel/Riley Langford: 16 pts each



Illini West: 52

Tremont: 51

Jackson Porter: 21 pts (go-ahead three point FG with 1.7 seconds left)

Kennedy Gooding: 24 pts

-- West Hancock vs. Illini West (Friday, 7 p.m.)



*Class 2A Beardstown Regional Semifinals*

Rushville-Industry: 32

PORTA: 49

-- QND vs. PORTA (Friday, 7 p.m.)



*Class 1A Camp Point Regional Semifinals*

Unity: 49

Springfield Calvary: 47

Logan Voth: 18 pts (all in second half)

-- Unity vs. Payson (Friday, 7 p.m.)



*Class 1A Triopia Regional Semifinals*

Illini Central: 44

Brown County: 62

Tanner Sussenbach: 22 pts

Darian Drake: 21 pts



Springfield Lutheran: 42

Triopia: 62

-- Brown County vs. Triopia (Friday, 7 p.m.)



*Class 1A JX Routt Regional Semifinals*

Western: 45

JX Routt: 46

(Overtime)

Hunter Chumley: GW basket



Pleasant Hill: 29

8) New Berlin: 41

Dalton Crane: 16 pts

-- JX Routt vs. New Berlin (Friday, 7 p.m.)



*Class 1A Lewistown Regional Semifinals*

Delavan: 39

Bushnell-PC: 47

Jax Hiel: 14 pts

-- Bushnell-PC vs. Illini Bluffs (Friday, 7 p.m.)



*Class 1A Lincolnwood Regional Semifinals*

Raymond Lincolnwood: 41

North Greene: 63

-- West Central vs. North Greene (Friday, 7 p.m.)





**High School Basketball, Girls**



(MSHSAA)

*Class 3 District 7 Semifinals*

Bowling Green: 48

Lutheran St. Charles: 40

Caitlin Bilhartz: 12 pts, 14 rebs

-- Bowling Green vs. Christian (Friday, 5:30 p.m.)





**College Basketball**



(MEN)

Culver-Stockton: 81

Mt. Mercy: 99

Mike Johnson: 22 pts (breaks single-season program record for points scored)

Wildcats: (7-22, 4-14)



20) John Wood: 83

Lincoln Land: 75

Gentry Whiteman: 23 pts

Blazers: (18-9, 6-1) - move into sole possession of first place in MWAC



(WOMEN)

Culver-Stockton: 68

Mt. Mercy: 66

Carly Harper: 17 pts (go-ahead FT's with :0.8 seconds left)

Wildcats: (13-14, 8-10)



John Wood: 63

Lincoln Land: 70

Autumn Voigt: 18 pts

Madelyn Hyer: 17 pts