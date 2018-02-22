Wednesday's Area Scores - February 21

**High School Basketball, Boys**
(MSHSAA)
*Class 3 District 8 Quarterfinals*
Palmyra: 41
Monroe City: 53
Blake Hays: 21 pts
CE Talton: 16 pts, 12 rebs
Peyton Plunkett: 16 pts, 10 rebs
Highland: 41
Hallsville: 61
-- Monroe City vs. Hallsville (Friday, 6 p.m.)
Mark Twain: 57
6) Clark County: 67
Cole Kirchner: 20 pts
Grant Peters: 28 pts, scored his 1,000th career point
Macon: 60
Centralia: 52
-- Clark County vs. Macon (Friday, 7:30 p.m.)
*Class 2 District 6 Quarterfinals*
South Shelby: 43
Canton: 67
Lance Logsdon: 20 pts
Guy Timbrook: 13 pts
Knox County: 54
Scotland County: 41
Nick Edwards: 14 pts
Will Fromm: 14 pts
-- Canton vs. Knox County (Friday, 5:30 p.m.)
Clopton: 57
Van-Far: 68
Paris: 35
Louisiana: 59
-- Van-Far vs. Louisiana (Friday, 7 p.m.)
*Class 1 District 10 Quarterfinals*
Marion County: 38
North Shelby: 62
-- North Shelby vs. Wellsville (Friday, 7:30 p.m.)
Madison: 42
Community R-6: 68
-- Community R-6 vs. Chamois (Friday, 6 p.m.)
(IHSA)
*Class 2A Havana Regional Semifinals*
Havana: 46
2) West Hancock: 76
Logan Dorethy/Drake Hammel/Riley Langford: 16 pts each
Illini West: 52
Tremont: 51
Jackson Porter: 21 pts (go-ahead three point FG with 1.7 seconds left)
Kennedy Gooding: 24 pts
-- West Hancock vs. Illini West (Friday, 7 p.m.)
*Class 2A Beardstown Regional Semifinals*
Rushville-Industry: 32
PORTA: 49
-- QND vs. PORTA (Friday, 7 p.m.)
*Class 1A Camp Point Regional Semifinals*
Unity: 49
Springfield Calvary: 47
Logan Voth: 18 pts (all in second half)
-- Unity vs. Payson (Friday, 7 p.m.)
*Class 1A Triopia Regional Semifinals*
Illini Central: 44
Brown County: 62
Tanner Sussenbach: 22 pts
Darian Drake: 21 pts
Springfield Lutheran: 42
Triopia: 62
-- Brown County vs. Triopia (Friday, 7 p.m.)
*Class 1A JX Routt Regional Semifinals*
Western: 45
JX Routt: 46
(Overtime)
Hunter Chumley: GW basket
Pleasant Hill: 29
8) New Berlin: 41
Dalton Crane: 16 pts
-- JX Routt vs. New Berlin (Friday, 7 p.m.)
*Class 1A Lewistown Regional Semifinals*
Delavan: 39
Bushnell-PC: 47
Jax Hiel: 14 pts
-- Bushnell-PC vs. Illini Bluffs (Friday, 7 p.m.)
*Class 1A Lincolnwood Regional Semifinals*
Raymond Lincolnwood: 41
North Greene: 63
-- West Central vs. North Greene (Friday, 7 p.m.)
**High School Basketball, Girls**
(MSHSAA)
*Class 3 District 7 Semifinals*
Bowling Green: 48
Lutheran St. Charles: 40
Caitlin Bilhartz: 12 pts, 14 rebs
-- Bowling Green vs. Christian (Friday, 5:30 p.m.)
**College Basketball**
(MEN)
Culver-Stockton: 81
Mt. Mercy: 99
Mike Johnson: 22 pts (breaks single-season program record for points scored)
Wildcats: (7-22, 4-14)
20) John Wood: 83
Lincoln Land: 75
Gentry Whiteman: 23 pts
Blazers: (18-9, 6-1) - move into sole possession of first place in MWAC
(WOMEN)
Culver-Stockton: 68
Mt. Mercy: 66
Carly Harper: 17 pts (go-ahead FT's with :0.8 seconds left)
Wildcats: (13-14, 8-10)
John Wood: 63
Lincoln Land: 70
Autumn Voigt: 18 pts
Madelyn Hyer: 17 pts
