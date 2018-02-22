Missouri considers mandatory civics exam for college graduation

Should students be required to pass a civics test in order to graduate from college?

There's a bill in Missouri that would do just that, but some call it unnecessary.

It would apply to students attending any Missouri public or private college.

They would need to score 70 percent or better to earn an associate or bachelor's degree.

Miles Mullins with Hannibal LaGrange University said its a good idea, but it could be costly.

"Anytime if it's a small thing, like a test anytime you add something to the curriculum you're adding cost, so there's at least a human capital cost," he explained. "Which means if we are concentrating on this that are high schools are already doing we can't be concentrating on something else."

Hannibal High School senior Ayden Nichols is taking dual credit classes at the university liked the idea.

"I feel like college students should be involved, they should have a interest in government and affairs in the US, that would be a great way to do that."

The bill is in it's early stages, and was sent to the Higher Education Committee.