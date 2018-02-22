Freezing drizzle falling in the Tri-States

Slick road conditions are possible as light freezing and rain/freezing drizzle spread across the Tri-State area Thursday morning.



WGEM Meteorologist Kevin Shive said to expect a mix of freezing drizzle, sleet, and snow up until around 10 a.m..

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon for Scotland, Clark, Lee, Hancock, McDonough, Schuyler, Brown, Adams, Lewis, Knox, Shelby, Marion, Monroe, Ralls, Pike County.

A Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Scott County until 9 a.m.

"Ice will start to accumulate on untreated surfaces so be careful out and about early today," Shive said. "Highs today are expected in the upper 30's to near 40 with regular, liquid rain expected by later today."

Shive said overnight temperature are now expected to drop off very much and warmer air will be moving in. Friday's forecast is expected to be mainly dry with highs in the upper 40s.