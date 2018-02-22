Blessing Hospital placed on lockdown

Blessing Hospital was placed on lockdown Thursday morning, according to hospital officials.

Officials said the lockdown was for the Blessing Hospital Campus on 11th Street. They said it was a proactive approach in order to keep patients, staff, volunteers and visitors safe after receiving an external threat to a person at the 11th street location.

Deputy Chief Doug VanderMaiden with the Quincy Police Department said they started investigating an aggravated battery related to the lockdown at 6:22 a.m.. VanderMaiden said the aggravated battery didn't happen at the hospital, but the victim in the incident was taken to Blessing.

"We have no reason to believe he's at the hospital," VanderMaiden said. He added that police are looking for a male subject for the aggravated battery.

Services were still in operation, according to officials. They said it remained safe to use their facilities, but anyone entering the building would be screened.