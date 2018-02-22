Copy-Man accused of plotting attack hammer attack of parents

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) - Prosecutors say a suburban Chicago man accused of plotting to kill his parents wanted the friend who is also charged to bludgeon them with a hammer because they didn't support his goal of becoming a blacksmith.

Twenty-three-year-old Joshua Miceli of Glen Ellyn is charged with both solicitation of murder and attempted first-degree murder. His friend, 18-year-old Michael Targo of Glendale Heights, is accused of attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly tried to kill the couple early Sunday morning. The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald says the father was treated for his injuries at an area hospital and that prosecutors believe Miceil's mother remains hospitalized.

The men are being held in the DuPage County Jail after their bail was set at $3 million each.

