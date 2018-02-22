School waiting on hearing before deciding on teachers accused of cheating

The Keokuk School District said it's waiting on a June hearing before making any decisions on two teachers accused of cheating and fraud.

The two Keokuk Middle School teachers, Ehren Wills and Kay Slusher, are scheduled for a hearing June 13-14, according to hearing notices from the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners.

The hearing notices stated on December 15, 2016 the BoEE received a complaint against the two teachers alleging various violations. They stated on June 16, 2017, the board found probable cause to proceed to a hearing.

The notice states an investigation revealed that Wills took online classes through Hannibal LaGrange University in order to earn her master's degree from June 2015 though May 2016. It states Slusher completed assignments for Wills, and Wills submitted Slusher's work for her own credit.

The investigation revealed that Wills earned a higher salary during the 2016-2017 school year because she represented that she had earned a master's degree, according to the notice.

Superintendent Christine Barnes said the Keokuk Middle School teachers, Ehren Wills and Kay Slusher, are still employed at the school.

Darcy Hathaway, with BoEE, said the board can take disciplinary action against the teachers which could include a citation, temporary suspension of licenses or a permanent suspension of licenses.

