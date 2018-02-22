Missouri crews prepare for ice storm

Missouri Department of Transportation said many ice and sleet storms have made this winter a lot more dangerous than in previous years and reminded all drivers to slow down.

Compared to snow storms, ice storms require maintenance staff to use a lot more material, a mixture of sand, snow chips, and salt, to keep drivers safe.

To prepare for the winter weather advisories and slippery roads Thursday morning, Hannibal maintenance crews were out since 7 p.m. Wednesday night pre-treating the roads.

Hannibal Maintenance Supervisor Kirk Youngblood said drivers are doing a better job of slowing down than they were just a few weeks ago.

"The main thing they need to do is just slow down, take their time, give us plenty of time to do our job, and maybe leave a little earlier to get to their job," said Youngblood.

Here are some helpful frequently asked questions and answers for using MoDOT's Traveler Information Map taken from MoDOT's website.

1. I don't want to see everything, just road conditions (or work zones, or flooding, or incidents, etc.)

On the left-hand side of the page, you'll see small check boxes next to the different "layers" of information displayed by the map. Make sure only the layers you want to view are checked. If you don't want to see a layer, make sure the box is unchecked. Fewer checked layers will help the map load faster, too. Closed routes (the red icons) are automatically loaded no matter what the reason for the closure.

2. Icons are so densely stacked in one area you can't see what's under them.

This occurs during some flooding situations and in certain work zone areas. The best solution is to zoom into an area until the scale of the icons allows them to "spread out." Simply double click on the portion of the map you want to see better. The application will automatically zoom to that spot and the icons on the lower layers will be easier to reach.

3. I just need information on my local area, not the whole state.

There are several ways to refine your view. At the top of the page you will see a "Zoom" button that offers more navigation options. Use the pop out menu to view by county, city, MoDOT district or route.

4. I'm a dial-up user. Can I still use the map?

Yes. The first time you visit, it will load slowly so be patient. Once the map segments have loaded to your computer from Google, your next visit should go quicker. Also, some dial-up users using Internet Explorer may not have their browser properly configued. Follow these instructions to make sure your browser is set up correctly. Note: On rare occasions some versions of Norton Internet Security and McAfee Antivirus have difficulty with javascript in Internet Explorer. Make sure your Internet protection software is up-to-date. You can even temporarily disable it to view the map.

5. Why do some routes have gaps in them?

The Traveler Information Map shows conditions on Continuous Operations routes. These routes are based on traffic volumes and other factors. The objective is to restore these routes to a near normal condition as soon as practical after the end of the storm. Plowing and application of snow and ice control treatments will be performed on these routes 24 hours a day. Interstates highways and other higher traffic volume routes will be plowed and treated first.

The objective for "non-continuous operations routes" is to have these routes open to two-way traffic and treated with salt and/or abrasives on hills, curves, intersections and other areas as needed as soon as possible after the end of the storm. These routes may remain partly covered or covered when snow and ice operations are suspended.







