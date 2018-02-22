Communities preparing for potential flooding in the Tri-States

Flood warnings have been issued for the Tri-State counties along the Illinois River.

On Thursday, the river stage for Valley City in Pike County was close to 10 feet, but by next Thursday, it could be 10 feet higher and climbing.

Pike County Emergency Management Agency Director Josh Martin said this due to the rain we received the past couple of days, the snowmelt from northern Illinois, and the additional rain we are expected to get.

"We're not looking as quick of a flood as what we had last year," said Martin. "Last year in April we had a couple of days where we had 7" rains in a day over two to three days. So we saw a rapid increase rise in river. This year's going to be more of a gradual over a good couple of days. "

Martin said he has been preparing this week for the potential flooding.

"We've got some sandbags ready to go, in case we do need to sandbag," said Martin. "The county highway department, township, road commissioners, and so on they'll be doing their roadway shutting down, barricading, whatever they've got to do. The village of Pearl a lot of times they do some pumping."

Martin said if you approach a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternate route.