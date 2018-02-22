Students have indoor fun on snow day

It was a snow day for many students across the Tri-States and some students were able to have a fun day at the Kroc Center in Quincy.

On Thursday they spent the day playing volleyball and bowling. They even swam and watched a movie. The Kroc Center said this provides a fun and educational day and a chance to socialize. They said they understand the importance of providing a Day Camp for parents.

"Parents still usually have to go to work even when school is canceled, so this is a way they can have some unexpected care, some unexpected place to go to," said Jakin Logsdon the Kroc Center's Youth Development and Out-Reach Specialist. "It's a lot of fun we really work on trying to switch things up to where the kids are always active, always engaged, and doing something new and creative."

The Kroc Center said you can contact the Welcome Desk at 217-222-5626 or check out their Facebook page on the next snow day to see if they will host a Day Camp.