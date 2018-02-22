Changes to city's liquor ordinance

Even on a dreary day, you can see where the action is in downtown Hannibal any given night.

"If you come down here and it's nice outside, you'll see people sitting out at those tables enjoying a meal and having a beer," said Broadway Bar N Grill Owner Scott Gollaher.

Gollaher said the outdoor patio has helped increase their business, but there's a problem. They're technically not supposed to have alcohol on that outdoor patio.

City manager Jeff LaGarce said the permit was given to them by mistake because the original ordinance had geographic restrictions.

"It's not the kind of thing that comes up every day so we missed it. Oops, we made a mistake, we missed it," said LaGarce.

Now the city is looking to change the ordinance to include more businesses along Broadway.

Main Street Wine Stoppe owner Paul Lewellen says he's happy other businesses are getting the chance to get this permit.

"It just improves the ambiance of downtown and Hannibal. You see it everywhere else," said Lewellen.

LaGarce said they're working as fast as they can to make the change.

"Since it's working so well down there, people are making reinvestment and kind of bringing Broadway back in a lot of ways. Let's consider creating that liberty on Broadway as well," said LaGarce.

Gollaher said this change expands where tourists can go when they visit town. "Our whole goal is to beautify Broadway," he explained.