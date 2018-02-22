Drug monitoring program on hold in Marion County

An attempt to track the sale of opioids and cut down on the practice of doctor shopping is now at a stand-still in Marion County, Missouri.

An attempt to track the sale of opioids and cut down on the practice of doctor shopping is now at a standstill in Marion County, Missouri.

Marion County Commissioner Lyndon Bode says the county commission and the Marion County Health Department were working together on starting a drug monitoring program.

However, the county was advised by their legal council not to participate in the program.

"For counties our size there's nothing in the books that can be enforced and we don't want to get anybody here in the county in problems or the county in a situation where we are being sued," said Bode.

Bode hopes the state legislature will address the issue in an effort to provide a state program for drug monitoring, making it easier for counties to join in.