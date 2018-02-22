When to go to the hospital for the flu - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

When to go to the hospital for the flu

Posted:
By Brett Knese, Multimedia Journalist
Hannibal Regional Hospital Hannibal Regional Hospital

A lot of emphasis has been put on preventing the flu but what should you do if you get the flu?

Doctors at Hannibal Regional Hospital say they can prescribe medicine to help you get over the flu.

Dr. Eric Calmet says if your symptoms improve but get worse later, that's when you should consider going to the hospital. 

"If the patient was doing  better and then suddenly he or she starts having a fever or cough that's an indication they need to be seen again," said Dr. Calmet.

He also said you need to be especially careful with young children and the elderly.

