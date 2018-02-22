Hannibal Free Clinic holds annual meeting

The Hannibal Free Clinic held their annual meeting Thursday.

They recognized volunteers and donors for their hard work the past year.

Clinic director Sharon Webster said without them, the work they do wouldn't be possible.

"They just don't have access to health care. So we're trying to be that safety net so that people don't go to the emergency room for their primary care because that's not cost effective."

Webster said they have over 30 volunteers that help out throughout the year.

If you would like to get involved and volunteer, you can call the clinic at (573)-248-8307.