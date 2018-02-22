Governor Greitens issues statement following indictment

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens was booked in St. Louis Thursday and released on a personal recognizance bond after a felony indictment for invasion of privacy.



He's accused of taking a nude or partially nude picture of a woman he was having an affair with without her knowledge or consent back in 2015.



Greitens issued this statement on Thursday: "As I have said before, I made a personal mistake before I was Governor. I did not commit a crime. With today's disappointing and misguided political decision, my confidence in our prosecutorial system is shaken, but not broken. I know this will be righted soon. The people of Missouri deserve better than a reckless liberal prosecutor who uses her office to score political points. I look forward to the legal remedies to reverse this action. This will not for a moment deter me from doing the important work of the great people of Missouri."