Feat Over Defeat: Quincy High fends off early miscue for conference title

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- It may have only been one game but it certainly was a wake up call, especially when it comes to the race for the Western Big Six championship.



On December 1, Quincy High School opened the conference schedule with a 34-point loss at Moline.



"Everybody was upset and we took it straight to heart," guard Matt Schwiete said.



"We knew, after that point, we needed to change."



A night later the Blue Devils lost a home game to Oswego.



In a 24 hour span they suffered half of their current loss total.



"I think when you hit a wall like we hit you have a couple options: you can drop back even further or you can push forward," QHS head coach Andy Douglas said.



"We made a conscious decision to push forward."



10 weeks and eight consecutive conference wins later the team most doubted could contend in the preseason, and early in the regular season, traveled to United Township, and walked out of The Panther Den as outright Western Big Six champs.



"This senior class kind of knew at a young age that when we were seniors we wanted to win first, and we wanted to win it outright, and that's what we've accomplished," guard Aaron Shoot explained.



"When you work so hard for something your whole life, and you get to see it kind of come together in front of you like we did, it's awesome."



According to forward Collin Tenhouse, "We were projected to finish third in conference and being able to have that chip on our shoulder kind of motivated us throughout the whole year."



Douglas says part of his team's success comes off the court, too.



"They're great role models and leaders, and I think when you have that, you start to build what we call a legacy," Douglas said.



"These kids are definitely leaving their mark and a positive legacy."



Quincy will host Galesburg on Friday night before remaining at Blue Devil Gym for next week's regional, and they seem far from satisfied with just a conference championship.



"Everybody is saying we're in the middle of the pack in the Western Big Six. Let's prove them otherwise. Everyone is saying we're not going to be able to win a regional. Let's try and prove them otherwise," Douglas said.



"There's a lot of motivation out there for this group."