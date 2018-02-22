Annual Quincy High School FFA Auction - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Annual Quincy High School FFA Auction

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

More than 100 people were at Quincy High School Thursday night for the 2nd annual Quincy High School FFA Auction.

Some of the items included a leaf blower, spray on truck bed lining, and meat bundles, all donated by local companies. All funds raised go towards the FFA program.

Last year's auction raised more than $6,000 for the program.
 

 

