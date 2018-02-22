Illinois looking into requiring state licenses for gun stores

Gun stores in Illinois would be required to have state licenses as well.

There's a renewed push in Springfield to require gun stores to have licenses from the state, in addition to the federal licenses they already have.

While supporters say this will prevent irresponsible sales, opponents fear this could hurt small businesses.

Gun stores are currently licensed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives at the federal level. However, some lawmakers say that's not enough.

The bill would require businesses in Illinois to purchase a license from the state, which for the first five years would cost no more than $1,000.

"It's just another plan to run small business owners out of business in the state of Illinois." Gun Fun Firearms Owner Clive Courty said. "It's utterly ridiculous. We're federally controlled. We have the highest standards to meet."

That legislation could be voted on by the Illinois Senate as early as next week.