Residents react to Gov. Greitens indictment

A lot of emphasis has been put on preventing the flu but what should you do if you get the flu?More >>
A lot of emphasis has been put on preventing the flu but what should you do if you get the flu?More >>
It was a snow day for many students across the Tri-States and some students were able to have a fun day at the Kroc Center in Quincy.More >>
It was a snow day for many students across the Tri-States and some students were able to have a fun day at the Kroc Center in Quincy.More >>
There are less teachers to choose from for local school districts, which is contributing to the teacher shortage across the state of Illinois.More >>
There are less teachers to choose from for local school districts, which is contributing to the teacher shortage across the state of Illinois.More >>
Flood warnings have been issued for the Tri-State counties along the Illinois river.More >>
Flood warnings have been issued for the Tri-State counties along the Illinois river.More >>
The Keokuk school district said it's waiting on a June hearing before making any decisions on two teachers accused of cheating and fraud.More >>
The Keokuk school district said it's waiting on a June hearing before making any decisions on two teachers accused of cheating and fraud.More >>
Slick road conditions were reported Thursday morning as light freezing and rain/freezing drizzle fell across the Tri-State area.More >>
Slick road conditions were reported Thursday morning as light freezing and rain/freezing drizzle fell across the Tri-State area.More >>
Concerns about losing valuable funding were discussed at the Hannibal School Board meeting Wednesday night.More >>
Concerns about losing valuable funding were discussed at the Hannibal School Board meeting Wednesday night.More >>
Quincy Public Schools is looking at ways to keep its teachers, and provide them with more training.More >>
Quincy Public Schools is looking at ways to keep its teachers, and provide them with more training.More >>