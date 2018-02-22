Residents react to Gov. Greitens indictment

Lockey said she didn't think the governor needed to step down.

Ramirez said if Greitens is found guilty, he needs to step down.

Tri-State residents sounded off Thursday night, after news broke that Governor Eric Greitens was indicted on a felony invasion of privacy charge.

Associate Professor of History at Quincy University, Justin Coffey said Greitens' indictment spelled disaster for his political career.

"Greitens' indictment is a legal problem for him, but the bigger problem is his political career." Coffey said. "His political career is finished. He has virtually destroyed himself."

The grand jury indictment stems from accusations Greitens took a picture of a nude or partially nude woman without her knowledge or consent. He was having an affair with her in 2015.

"The man ran on a platform of high morals, he's fairly disappointed me." Resident Teri Nolan said.

Resident Zach Ramirez felt the same way, and said if the allegations are proven true, Greitens needs to go.



"Regardless of whether she consented to be blindfolded, if she didn't consent to wanting the picture taken of her, then you were wrong, especially if you try to use that as blackmail." Ramirez said.

Greitens claimed he didn't commit a crime. and resident Tracy Lockey said she didn't think the governor should have to step down.

"His private life has nothing to do with his work." Lockey said. "He has one set mind for that, and that's private."

While residents continued to weigh in on the Greitens situation, Coffey said the outlook was grim.

"He has no chance for survival here. He has this indictment now." Coffey said. "He's facing a legal challenge, politically however if he doesn't quit in the next several days, he will be impeached, convicted, and removed."

Coffey said while the Governor's office may issue a statement in the coming days that he will be staying in office, he believed Greitens could step down as early as this weekend.