Thursday's Area Scores - February 22

**High School Basketball, Girls**
(MSHSAA)
*Class 3 District 8 Semifinals*
Palmyra: 45
5) Clark County: 52
Carissa Bevans: 14 pts
Audrey Fohey: 19 pts
Macon: 41
8) Monroe City: 59
Jada Summers: 25 pts, 14 rebs
Riley Quinn/Delanie Okenfuss: 10 pts each
-- Clark County vs. Monroe City (Saturday, 1 p.m.)
*Class 2 District 6 Semifinals*
Canton: 32
South Shelby: 43
Lexie Higbee: 14 pts
Clopton: 42
Paris: 47
-- South Shelby vs. Paris (Saturday, 4 p.m.)
*Class 1 District 10 Semifinals*
Wellsville: 40
9) Madison: 57
Lady Panthers: (20-6)
Chamois: 46
Community: 54
-- Madison vs. Community (Saturday, 5 p.m.)
**High School Basketball, Boys**
(IHSAA)
*Class 3A District Semifinals*
Fort Madison: 25
Mount Pleasant: 67
**College Basketball**
(WOMEN)
Western Illinois: 77
North Dakota State: 60
Emily Clemens: 24 pts, 7 assists
Leathernecks: (20-8, 9-4) - back-to-back 20-wins seasons for the first time since 2004
Quincy: 75
UMSL: 91
Jordan Fletcher (UMSL/QHS alum): 34 pts
Julia Ruzevich: 27 pts (career high)
Hawks: (8-18, 4-13)
Hannibal-LaGrange: 26
Missouri Baptist: 91
Kenna Greenway: 13 pts
Trojans: (3-25, 3-20)
Vanderbilt: 68
11) Mizzou: 83
Jordan Frericks (Mizzou/QND): 16 pts, 12 rebs, 9 assists (recorded her 1,000th career rebound)
(MEN)
North Dakota State: 74
Western Illinois: 82
Isaac Johnson: 29 pts, 10 rebs
Leathernecks: (12-14, 3-10)
Quincy: 57
UMSL: 80
Marcus Hinton: 22 pts
Hawks: (8-18, 4-13)
Hannibal-LaGrange: 52
Missouri Baptist: 53
Tyrone Hueitt, Jr.: 15 pts
Trojans: (8-18, 8-13)
