Thursday's Area Scores - February 22

Clark County avenged a regular season loss to Palmyra to earn a spot in Saturday's district championship.

**High School Basketball, Girls**



(MSHSAA)

*Class 3 District 8 Semifinals*

Palmyra: 45

5) Clark County: 52

Carissa Bevans: 14 pts

Audrey Fohey: 19 pts



Macon: 41

8) Monroe City: 59

Jada Summers: 25 pts, 14 rebs

Riley Quinn/Delanie Okenfuss: 10 pts each

-- Clark County vs. Monroe City (Saturday, 1 p.m.)



*Class 2 District 6 Semifinals*

Canton: 32

South Shelby: 43

Lexie Higbee: 14 pts



Clopton: 42

Paris: 47

-- South Shelby vs. Paris (Saturday, 4 p.m.)



*Class 1 District 10 Semifinals*

Wellsville: 40

9) Madison: 57

Lady Panthers: (20-6)



Chamois: 46

Community: 54

-- Madison vs. Community (Saturday, 5 p.m.)





**High School Basketball, Boys**



(IHSAA)

*Class 3A District Semifinals*

Fort Madison: 25

Mount Pleasant: 67





**College Basketball**



(WOMEN)

Western Illinois: 77

North Dakota State: 60

Emily Clemens: 24 pts, 7 assists

Leathernecks: (20-8, 9-4) - back-to-back 20-wins seasons for the first time since 2004



Quincy: 75

UMSL: 91

Jordan Fletcher (UMSL/QHS alum): 34 pts

Julia Ruzevich: 27 pts (career high)

Hawks: (8-18, 4-13)



Hannibal-LaGrange: 26

Missouri Baptist: 91

Kenna Greenway: 13 pts

Trojans: (3-25, 3-20)



Vanderbilt: 68

11) Mizzou: 83

Jordan Frericks (Mizzou/QND): 16 pts, 12 rebs, 9 assists (recorded her 1,000th career rebound)



(MEN)

North Dakota State: 74

Western Illinois: 82

Isaac Johnson: 29 pts, 10 rebs

Leathernecks: (12-14, 3-10)



Quincy: 57

UMSL: 80

Marcus Hinton: 22 pts

Hawks: (8-18, 4-13)



Hannibal-LaGrange: 52

Missouri Baptist: 53

Tyrone Hueitt, Jr.: 15 pts

Trojans: (8-18, 8-13)