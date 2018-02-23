Operation Icemelt nets another arrest

McDonough County's Operation Icemelt has netted another arrest.

McDonough County Sheriff Rick VanBrooker said they arrested Jack Cooper, 35, while executing a warrant on 234 E Hurst St. in Bushnell, Illinois in the early morning hours of February 22.

Cooper faces multiple meth and weapons related charges.

Other drugs were seized during the search along with money.

He was taken to McDonough County Jail pending a bond hearing.

Operation Icemelt began over seven months ago and is still ongoing.