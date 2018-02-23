Authorities looking for missing woman

The McDonough County Sheriff's Office reported they are looking for a missing/endangered woman Friday morning.

Sheriff Rick VanBrooker stated the woman, 56-year-old Patricia L. Semick, was last seen Thursday at approximately 3 p.m. at 660 Flint Road, a rural McDonough County residence.

Semick is 5'4" with brown hair and brown eyes, according to VanBrooker. He stated she was last seen wearing a black coat and blue pants.

VanBrooker stated she is believed to be on foot, however someone could have given her a ride.

Anyone with information regarding Semick's location was asked to contact the McDonough County Sheriff's Office at 309-833-2323.