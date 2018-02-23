Opioid crisis having negative effect on U.S. workforce

Unemployment is the lowest it has been in years, at 4.1 percent according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But jobs are still not being filled and it may be due to the opioid crisis.

President Trump's Council of Economic Advisors claimed curbing the opioid crisis is important to ensuring a stable or growing employment rate for prime age workers, in the annual economic report.

Preferred Family Healthcare in Quincy assists people dealing with substance abuse along with job services. They partner with the Illinois Department of Employment Security, to assist job searching.

Therapy Cathy Brink, said some patients do not know how to write resumes, or prepare for interviews and this service extra helps

with the recovery process. The biggest barrier for finding a job for former addicts is having a felony, according to Brinks.

"The fact that they have a felony, although I will say there are a lot of places that will hire people that have felony charges," Brinks said.

Preferred Family Healthcare offers group therapy sessions and counseling for alcoholism.

To find out more click here.