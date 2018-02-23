Opioid crisis having negative effect on U.S. workforce

Unemployment is the lowest it has been in years, at 4.1 percent according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But jobs are still not being filled and it may be due to the opioid crisis.More >>
You hear this saying a lot this time of year "take the plunge" and a lot of people did that for a good cause Saturday morning.More >>
A popular coffee shop in downtown Quincy is moving to a new location.More >>
Hundreds of people were still dancing Saturday night at a 12 hour dance marathon and fundraiser at Western Illinois University.More >>
Marion County Coroner Richard Jones said a person died in a shooting Saturday afternoon.More >>
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting one case of Legionnaire’s Disease in an Illinois resident.More >>
If you're looking to buy a house, you may want to keep a close eye on interest rates. They're the highest they've been in four years.More >>
A new device is on the way to make sure Hannibal Firefighters have clean air to breath, the next time they go into burning buildings.More >>
