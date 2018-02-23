Road closings in Missouri next week due to roadwork - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Road closings in Missouri next week due to roadwork

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
Connect
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Several different road projects will result in Missouri road closings in Lewis, Clark, and Marion counties February 26 through March 5.

U.S. Route 24 - Feb. 26 - March 2, one lane traffic from Marion County Route F to Missouri Route 6 for core drilling. Work will be completed between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. each day. Motorists will need to use caution and obey all signage and personnel. 

Marion County Route J - Feb. 28, road closed from Marion County Road 117 to Marion County Road 125 for culvert replacement. Work will be completed between 7:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Motorists will need to use alternate routes during this time.

Lewis County Route C - Feb. 26, road closed from Lewis County Route Z to Lewis County Route BB for culvert replacement. Work will be completed between 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Lewis County Route C - Feb. 27, road closed from Lewis County Route CC to Lewis County Route BB for culvert replacement. Work will be completed between 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. 

Missouri Route 81 - Feb. 28, road closed from Clark County Route Z to Clark County Road 368 for culvert replacement. Work will be completed between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Missouri Route 81 - March 1, road closed from Clark County Road 368 to 287 Avenue for culvert replacement. Work will be completed between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Missouri Route 81 - March 2, road closed from 115 Street to Lewis County Route E for culvert replacement. Work will be completed between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Missouri Route 81 - March 5, road closed from Clark Road to Casino Drive for culvert replacement. Work will be completed between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

The Missouri Department of Transportation advises that motorists will need to use alternate routes during these times. MoDOT also advises that work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled or delayed. Those needing more information are asked to call MoDOT's Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.