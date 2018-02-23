Macomb community leaders recognize members

The Macomb Area Chamber of Commerce held their Annual Partners Awards Breakfast on February 20. The event included a recap of the Chambers partners successes for 2017 along with an awards ceremony with over seven members receiving recognition or an award.

Jen Rouse of Marine Bank was presented with the Ambassador of the Year Award for her service to the Ambassador Committee.

Jeremy Benson of Terril Title Co. and Matt Glaser of American Family Insurance were recognized for their years of service to the Chambers Board of Directors.

Cathy Early received the 2017 Business Leader of the Year Award for her contributions to the Chamber, business community and colleagues.

Woodrum Ford Lincoln Toyota and the Woodrum Family received the 2017 Business of the Year Award for their contributions to the Chamber, the community and other organizations within Macomb. Including an investment of over $3 million into a new facility on the east side of Macomb.

Kristin Terry of the City of Macomb Downtown Development was presented with the 2017 Chairman's Award. This award is given to a person who has exemplified what it is to be a partner of the Macomb Area Chamber of Commerce. It is presented by and given at the discretion of the Chamber Board Chairman, Chuck Laird.

There were over 100 guests in attendance at the event. Participants included Macomb Area Economic Development, Macomb Downtown Development, the Macomb Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the Macomb Park District.