What could be next for Missouri's governor seat?

The recent felony indictment of Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has many wondering what will happen next. One possible outcome is that Greitens will resign or possibly be impeached, but what does this mean for the Governor's seat and what has to happen for impeachment?

Article VII of the Missouri Constitution states that the House of Representatives has the sole power of impeachment. In the case of a gubernatorial impeachment, the Missouri House would first approve the articles of impeachment. Next the Senate would form a special commission of seven respected judges. Impeachment would then require a five-sevenths agreement by the special commission after trying Greitens.

Missouri Constitution Article VII

Section 2:

Power of Impeachment—-Trial of Impeachments

The house of representatives shall have the sole power of impeachment. All impeachments shall be tried before the supreme court, except that the governor or a member of the supreme court shall be tried by a special commission of seven eminent jurists to be elected by the senate. The supreme court or special commission shall take an oath to try impartially the person impeached, and no person shall be convicted without the concurrence of five-sevenths of the court or special commission.

If Greitens were to resign or be impeached, Missouri would then fill the vacancy based on the procedure that is defined in Article IV of the Missouri Constitution.

In 45 states, including Missouri the Lieutenant Governor is first in the line of succession. In Missouri that would be Republican Mike Parson. The incoming Governor would then finish the remainder of the term. If Mike Parson was incapable of serving, Missouri's Constitution states that the President Pro Tempore of the Senate would then take the seat, which would be Republican Ron Richard

Missouri Constitution Article IV

Section 11(a)

Order of Succession to Governorship, When

If the governor-elect dies before taking office, the lieutenant governor-elect shall take the term of the governor- elect. On the death, conviction or impeachment, or resignation of the governor, the lieutenant governor shall become governor for the remainder of the term. If there be no lieutenant governor the president pro tempore of the senate, the speaker of the house, the secretary of state, the state auditor, the state treasurer or the attorney general in succession shall become governor. On the failure to qualify, absence from the state or other disability of the governor, the powers, duties and emoluments of the governor shall devolve upon the lieutenant governor for the remainder of the term or until the disability is removed. If there be no lieutenant governor, or for any of said causes the lieutenant governor is incapable of acting, the president pro tempore of the senate, the speaker of the house, the secretary of state, the state auditor, the state treasurer, and the attorney general in succession shall act as governor until the disability is removed.

It is very rare in the United States for a State Governor to be impeached. It has only happened 8 times in US history with the most recent being Illinois Governor, Rod Blagojevich who was removed from office in 2009 with a 117–1 vote by the Illinois House of Representatives.