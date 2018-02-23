School threat leads to arrest in Lee County

The Lee County Sheriff's Office reported Friday that a student was arrested and charged following a threat at a school.

Sheriff Stacy Weber stated detectives were sent to Central Lee High School at 3 p.m. Friday due to a report of a student who made a threat to commit an assault involving a firearm at the school. He stated when school officials learned of the threat, they immediately contacted law enforcement.

Weber stated the student was interviewed and a result, was placed under arrest and charged with harassment in the first degree and taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Weber. He stated the sheriff's office wanted to assure the public that steps had been taken to assure the safety of the school and the kids who attend it.