School threat leads to arrest in Lee County - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

School threat leads to arrest in Lee County

Posted:
By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
Bio
Connect
Biography
LEE COUNTY, Ia. (WGEM) -

The Lee County Sheriff's Office reported Friday that a student was arrested and charged following a threat at a school.

Sheriff Stacy Weber stated detectives were sent to Central Lee High School at 3 p.m. Friday due to a report of a student who made a threat to commit an assault involving a firearm at the school. He stated when school officials learned of the threat, they immediately contacted law enforcement.

Weber stated the student was interviewed and a result, was placed under arrest and charged with harassment in the first degree and taken into custody. 

The investigation is ongoing, according to Weber. He stated the sheriff's office wanted to assure the public that steps had been taken to assure the safety of the school and the kids who attend it. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.