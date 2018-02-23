Fatal crash in Schuyler County

Should students be required to pass a civics test in order to graduate from college? There's a bill in Missouri that would do just that, but some call it unnecessary.More >>
There's a renewed push in Springfield, to require gun stores to have licenses from the state, in addition to the federal licenses they already have.More >>
An attempt to track the sale of opioids and cut down on the practice of doctor shopping is now at a stand-still in Marion County, Missouri.More >>
More than 100 people were at Quincy High School Thursday night for the 2nd annual Quincy High School FFA Auction.More >>
A lot of emphasis has been put on preventing the flu but what should you do if you get the flu?More >>
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens was booked in St. Louis Thursday and released on a personal recognizance bond after a felony indictment for invasion of privacy.
Even on a dreary day, you can see where the action is in downtown Hannibal any given night.More >>
It was a snow day for many students across the Tri-States and some students were able to have a fun day at the Kroc Center in Quincy.More >>
There are less teachers to choose from for local school districts, which is contributing to the teacher shortage across the state of Illinois.More >>
