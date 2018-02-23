Fatal crash in Schuyler County

Illinois State Police reported an early morning fatal crash on Birmingham Center Road in Schuyler County.

The accident occurred at 6 a.m. Friday, according to ISP.

ISP stated the preliminary investigation revealed that Roxanne R. Snider was driving northbound on Birmingham-Center Road when she ran off the left side of the road then lost control of the vehicle after overcorrecting. Snider then drove off the right side of the road and struck a telephone pole., according to ISP.

Snider was transported by Schuyler County EMS to Culbertson Hospital where she later died, according to ISP.

ISP stated Snider was not wearing a seatbelt and there were no passengers.