Canton sends three to John Wood men's soccer

With a few pen strokes Friday afternoon, the John Wood men's soccer team increased its roster to 15 players for the first season since the program was brought back.



"We've been able to sign 15 local, talented, kids already. So we're pretty excited about that," said John Wood head coach Bob Cowman.



"Coach (Bob) Cowman really talked about family," said Canton midfielder LaVion Wilson.



"He stressed that just because we were a new program, we're not going to act like we're a new program. That really showed me that they want to win now."



That is why Canton midfielders Levi Lindsay, Wilson and Marty Cobb all signed with the Trail Blazers continuing the pipeline of area talent to John Wood.



"It's very nice because we already have that chemistry and hopefully we can get that going with the Quincy guys," said Lindsey.



"I started playing soccer when I was four and I've always wanted to play soccer. But to get free education out of it and play at the college level is amazing," said Cobb.



Now, the three Canton kids join a team full of Quincy soccer players looking to make the leap to the collegiate level.



"I think I'm going to have to prove myself because they have been playing together since they were five on other soccer programs. But I've talked to a couple of them and I think we're all excited to play with each other," said Wilson.



Cowman has also said that he plans to sign five more players before the season begins in the fall.











