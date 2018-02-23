Law Enforcement Officer of the year awarded

Cory Fox was able to celebrate with his family after being awarded Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

The Quincy Exchange Club awarded Cory Fox, an Illinois State Trooper from District 14 in Macomb, Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

He has been in law enforcement for the past 13 years. The exchange club chose Fox because he gained control of a suspect with a knife that tackled him and another officer. He was also recognized for his numerous DUI arrests.

"It's nice to go out and help people and it's a big safety thing with the Illinois State Police. We're out there just making sure to keep everybody safe as we can everyday."

Fox made 49% of the ISP District 14 DUI arrests in 2017.