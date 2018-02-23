A chance to give back to a military member

Doors-N-More has a way you could give back to a veteran or currently active duty member of the armed forces.

They're planning to give away a $10,000 home exterior remodel as part of their program called Operation Renovation: Military Edition. You can nominate a veteran or an active duty member, within 30 miles of Quincy, for the chance to win.

"We'll be doing things like siding and entry doors, replacement windows, soffit, and fascia, which is the overhang and the fascia behind the gutters," said Craig Heming the Doors-N-More Co-Owner. "We're going to be doing shutters, possibly some railing, decorative front doors. Most the things that can be done to an exterior of a home we can do it."

You can submit your nominations now through April 22, then you will be able to vote online. For more information click here.