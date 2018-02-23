Firefighter of the Year awarded

The Exchange Club awarded the Firefighter of the Year award on Friday.

It went to Tri-Township Part-Time Firefighter Kyle Dixon. He has been with the fire department since 2006. The Tri-Township Fire Chief Tom Bentley said Dixon has one of the highest percentage of off-duty responses.

"Kyle is the type of person that whether it is on the fire department or in his own personal life is a person you can really count on to be there for you of you need him for anything," said Chief Bentley. "His dedication overall to serving the public no matter what hat he has on that day."

Dixon also serves as a paramedic with the Adams County Ambulance.