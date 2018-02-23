Marion County upgrades polling places

Voters will be able to scan their photo I.D. to sign in.

The new ipads used to sign in at Marion County polling places

Marion County is upgrading the way you check in to its polling places.

They purchased 39 machines that will make the process to sign in to get your ballot at your polling place simpler.

County Clerk Valerie Dornberger said the new devices will speed up the time it takes to vote.

She said that's important because some of the poling places in the county have more than 3,000 registered voters.

"Instead of the judges flipping through a paper precinct register, now they can just scan their driver's license. It'll pop that information up and speed the lines along."

Dornberger said they will be using the poll pads in the April elections.