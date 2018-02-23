New life-saving equipment protects Hannibal firefighters in burn - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

New life-saving equipment protects Hannibal firefighters in burning homes

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

A new device is on the way to make sure Hannibal Firefighters have clean air to breath, the next time they go into burning buildings.

The Hannibal Fire Department has ordered a new air compressor to fill bottles firefighters use. 

Chief Sean Hampton says the old compressor had mechanical problems, so the department had to use a portable compressor. 

In the case of bigger fires, they would use Hannibal Rural Fire Protection District's compressor.

"It's very vital. That's our lifeline when we go into a house fire, we've got to have that fresh air to breath, when we go into those toxic environments, and it's a very vital, and key component to our job."

Chief Hampton added that the department hopes to use the new compressor in the next couple of weeks.

