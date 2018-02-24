Friday Sports Extra - February 23

**High School Basketball, Boys**
(IHSA)
*Regular Season*
Galesburg: 41
7) Quincy High: 51
Aaron Shoot: 23 pts (scored Quincy's final 16 pts)
Jaeden Smith: 11 pts
Blue Devils: (21-4, 9-1) - first QHS team to lose its WB6 opener and win final nine conference games
Chillicothe IVC: 54
Macomb: 41
Bombers: (17-9)
*Class 2A Beardstown Regional Championship*
PORTA: 36
QND: 59
Reed Hyer: 18 pts
Raiders: (19-9), third consecutive regional championship
Illini West: 38
2) West Hancock: 62
Titans: first regional championship in five years
-- QND vs. West Hancock (Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Farmington)
*Clas 1A Camp Point Regional Championship*
Unity: 46
5) Payson: 57
Trevor Voss: 16 pts, 9 rebs
Lucas Loos: 14 pts
Luke Jansen: 15 pts
Indians: second regional championship in last three years
-- Payson vs. Peoria Quest (Wednesday, 7 p.m. at Abingdon-Avon)
*Class 1A Triopia Regional Championship*
Triopia: 56
Brown County: 65
Hornets: first regional title since 2007
*Class 1A Lewistown Regional Championship*
Illini Bluffs: 54
Bushnell-PC: 50
(Double Overtime)
Devin Yocum: 14 pts
-- Brown County vs. Illini Bluffs (Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Abingdon-Avon)
*Class 1A Lincolnwood Regional Championship*
North Greene: 37
West Central: 40
Cole Howard: 14 pts
Cougars: first regional title since 2011
-- West Central vs. Okawville (Wednesday, 7 p.m. at North Greene)
(MSHSAA)
*Class 3 District 8 Semifinals*
Monroe City: 72
Hallsville: 62
CE Talton: 17 pts
Bryce Stark: 16 pts
Zach Osborn/Blake Hays: 15 pts
Macon: 49
Clark County: 67
Chandler Bevans: 24 pts
Zeb Riney: 11 pts
-- Monroe City vs. Clark County (Saturday, 2:30 p.m.)
*Class 2 District 6 Semifinals*
Knox County: 33
Canton: 54
Lance Logsdon: 14 pts
Koy Smith: 11 pts
Louisiana: 47
Van-Far: 50
-- Canton vs. Van-Far (Saturday, 6 p.m.)
*Class 1 District 10 Semifinals*
Wellsville: 62
North Shelby: 42
Community: 44
Chamois: 52
**High School Basketball, Girls**
*Class 3 District Championship*
Bowling Green: 31
Christian: 27
Gabi Deters: 14 pts
-- Bowling Green vs. Clark County/Monroe City winner (Wednesday, 6 p.m. at Moberly Area CC)
