Friday Sports Extra - February 23

**High School Basketball, Boys**



(IHSA)

*Regular Season*

Galesburg: 41

7) Quincy High: 51

Aaron Shoot: 23 pts (scored Quincy's final 16 pts)

Jaeden Smith: 11 pts

Blue Devils: (21-4, 9-1) - first QHS team to lose its WB6 opener and win final nine conference games



Chillicothe IVC: 54

Macomb: 41

Bombers: (17-9)



*Class 2A Beardstown Regional Championship*

PORTA: 36

QND: 59

Reed Hyer: 18 pts

Raiders: (19-9), third consecutive regional championship



Illini West: 38

2) West Hancock: 62

Titans: first regional championship in five years

-- QND vs. West Hancock (Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Farmington)



*Clas 1A Camp Point Regional Championship*

Unity: 46

5) Payson: 57

Trevor Voss: 16 pts, 9 rebs

Lucas Loos: 14 pts

Luke Jansen: 15 pts

Indians: second regional championship in last three years

-- Payson vs. Peoria Quest (Wednesday, 7 p.m. at Abingdon-Avon)



*Class 1A Triopia Regional Championship*

Triopia: 56

Brown County: 65

Hornets: first regional title since 2007



*Class 1A Lewistown Regional Championship*

Illini Bluffs: 54

Bushnell-PC: 50

(Double Overtime)

Devin Yocum: 14 pts

-- Brown County vs. Illini Bluffs (Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Abingdon-Avon)



*Class 1A Lincolnwood Regional Championship*

North Greene: 37

West Central: 40

Cole Howard: 14 pts

Cougars: first regional title since 2011

-- West Central vs. Okawville (Wednesday, 7 p.m. at North Greene)



(MSHSAA)

*Class 3 District 8 Semifinals*

Monroe City: 72

Hallsville: 62

CE Talton: 17 pts

Bryce Stark: 16 pts

Zach Osborn/Blake Hays: 15 pts



Macon: 49

Clark County: 67

Chandler Bevans: 24 pts

Zeb Riney: 11 pts

-- Monroe City vs. Clark County (Saturday, 2:30 p.m.)



*Class 2 District 6 Semifinals*

Knox County: 33

Canton: 54

Lance Logsdon: 14 pts

Koy Smith: 11 pts



Louisiana: 47

Van-Far: 50

-- Canton vs. Van-Far (Saturday, 6 p.m.)



*Class 1 District 10 Semifinals*

Wellsville: 62

North Shelby: 42



Community: 44

Chamois: 52





**High School Basketball, Girls**



*Class 3 District Championship*

Bowling Green: 31

Christian: 27

Gabi Deters: 14 pts

-- Bowling Green vs. Clark County/Monroe City winner (Wednesday, 6 p.m. at Moberly Area CC)