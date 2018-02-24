Hannibal's Allen eager for opportunity at Oklahoma Baptist

HANNIBAL, MO. (WGEM) -- The obstacle thrown Evan Allen's way likely would have sidetracked most people.



But Allen never let his hearing impairment get in the way of playing high school football.



And it's certainly not going to sideline the Hannibal High School senior standout defensive end from playing college football.



Allen signed his national letter of intent with Oklahoma Baptist on Friday afternoon.



He says hard work and dedication to the sport has given him a chance to extend his career on the gridiron.



"It means a whole lot to me. Not a lot of people get the opportunity to, and it's something I worked very hard for," Allen said.



"It's really satisfying to know that I'll keep playing for the next four years of my life."



According to Hannibal head coach Mark St. Clair, "You watch Evan play and the way he's come around in four years he's absolutely been one of those kids that got better every year. His work ethic and his motor are what defines him."



Along with playing football at the NCAA Division II program Allen will begin his pursuit of being a doctor one day.