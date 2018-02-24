Fatal Shooting in Marion County - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fatal Shooting in Marion County

Posted:
Police on the scene of the investigation. Police on the scene of the investigation.
Police cars on scene, off the highway. Police cars on scene, off the highway.
Crime tape being put up in the field, off Highway 24. Crime tape being put up in the field, off Highway 24.
Multiple agencies have responded to assist on scene. Multiple agencies have responded to assist on scene.
MARION COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Marion County Coroner Richard Jones said a person died in a shooting Saturday afternoon. 

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Eric Brown said it was a hunting related incident. 

Police investigated the scene near Palmyra, Missouri, between Highway 24 and Highway 36 around 4:00 Saturday afternoon. 

Multiple officers were seen putting up crime scene tape in a field east of Highway 24. 

Marion County Sheriff's Office is the lead in the investigation. 

Ralls County Sheriff's Office, and Center Police were also on scene.

