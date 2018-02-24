Police investigation in field off Highway 24

Multiple agencies have responded to assist on scene.

Crime tape being put up in the field, off Highway 24.

Police cars on scene, off the highway.

There is an active scene in Palmyra, Missouri between Highway 24 and Highway 36.

WGEM crew on scene reports that multiple officers are putting up crime scene tape in a field east of Highway 24.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said someone was injured and taken to the hospital. Troopers said they don't know if it is a hunting related incident.

Marion County Sheriff's Office is the lead in the investigation.

Ralls County Sheriff's Office, and Center Police are also on scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.