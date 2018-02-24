Police investigation in field off Highway 24 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Police investigation in field off Highway 24

Posted:
Police cars on scene, off the highway. Police cars on scene, off the highway.
Crime tape being put up in the field, off Highway 24. Crime tape being put up in the field, off Highway 24.
Multiple agencies have responded to assist on scene. Multiple agencies have responded to assist on scene.
MARION COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

There is an active scene in Palmyra, Missouri between Highway 24 and Highway 36.

WGEM crew on scene reports that multiple officers are putting up crime scene tape in a field east of Highway 24. 

Missouri State Highway Patrol said someone was injured and taken to the hospital. Troopers said they don't know if it is a hunting related incident. 

Marion County Sheriff's Office is the lead in the investigation. 

Ralls County Sheriff's Office, and Center Police are also on scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.