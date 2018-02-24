Department of Public Health investigating Legionnaires' case in Illinois resident

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting one case of Legionnaire’s Disease in an Illinois resident.

On Saturday, the state department said information about the resident, including their medical condition, is not available.



Officials said the department is gathering information about the individual's recent travels to identify potential sources of exposure to the bacteria that causes Legionnaire's Disease.

Several locations are being investigated, including the Capitol Complex and a hotel where the individual stayed during a visit to Springfield last month.

IDPH says the water samples from the Capitol Complex tested positive for Legionella.

Legionella bacteria occurs naturally in the environment.

Water containing the bacteria can be aerosolized through cooling towers, showers, hot tubs, and decorative fountains, and can cause illness when inhaled.

Approximately 300 cases of Legionnaires’ disease are reported across Illinois each year.

Legionnaires’ disease usually begins with symptoms like high fever, chills, muscle pain, and headache.

Other symptoms may include cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, or even gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhea.

More information about Legionnaires’ disease can be found on the IDPH website.