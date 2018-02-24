Quincy University looks to address teacher shortage

Quincy University gave high school students the opportunity to learn more about the teaching life in hopes to fix the teacher shortage in the Tri-States.

Students from all over the region visited the campus Saturday to explore the education field.

Lauren Crane, a high school senior, said, "I've always been around kids. I love kids. I love trying to make a difference."

QU officials said the day let students find out more about what college as an education major will be like.

"It's always great to have students on campus to see is this the best fit for us." said Brittany Ellerman, Director of Admissions.

The other goal today, finding future educators to address the teacher shortage.

"Quincy University along with a lot of other institutions, we want to do our part to show students that this is a great profession." stated Tom Oliver, Vice President of Enrollment Management.

Oliver said teachers play a vital role in shaping the future. He explained, "If we don't really build the profession and look for our next generation of educators, we'll see a lot of negative impacts."

Crane said she wants to replicate what her teachers did for her.

"I think it would be cool to make personal connections with kids I would teach." said Crane.