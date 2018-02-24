Saturday's Area Scores-February 24 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Saturday's Area Scores-February 24

Posted:

**High School Basketball, Boys**

(MSHSAA)

*Class 3, District 8 Championship
Monroe City: 60
6): Clark County: 56
Blake Hays: 20pts
Zeb Riney: 18pts
Monroe City vs Christian in Sectional WED @ MACC

*Class 2, District 6 Championship
Van-Far: 67
Canton: 64
Van-Far vs. Elsberry in Sectional WEB @ Hannibal

**High School Basketball, Girls**

*Class 3, District 8 Championship
8) Monroe City: 44
5) Clark County: 45
Delanie Okenfuss: 17pts
Carissa Bevans: 14pts (Go-ahead 3-pointer with 13 seconds left)
Indians: (26-1)
Clark Co. vs Bowling Green in Sectional WED @ MACC

*Class 2, District 6 Championship
Paris: 33
South Shelby: 40
So. Shelby vs New Haven in Sectional WED @ Hannibal

*Class 1, Distirct 10 Championship
Community R-6: 58
9) Madison: 40

**Men's College Basketball**

Denver: 89
Western Illinois: 52
Kobe Webster 17pts

McKendree: 120
Quincy: 127
F/OT
Demetrius Houston: 34pts
Hawks: (9-18, 5-15)

Grand View: 94
Culver-Stockton: 88
Wildcats: (7-23, 4-15)

William Woods: 64
Hannibal-LaGrange: 55

20) John Wood: 57
4) Parkland: 72
Cory Miller: 16pts
Blazers: (18-10, 6-2)

**Women's College Basketball**

Western Illinois: 77
Denver: 61
Emily Clemens: 28pts, 8 ast, 8 reb
Leathernecks: (21-8, 10-4)

McKendree: 82
Quincy: 73
Anika Webster: 22pts
Hawks: (8-19, 4-16)

Grand View: 74
Culver-Stockton: 62
Wildcats: (13-15, 8-11)

William Woods: 62
Hannibal-LaGrange: 55

John Wood: 56
Parkland: 53

**College Baseball**

Notre Dame College: 3
13) Quincy: 4
Cody Birdsong: walk-off RBI 
Hawks: (1-2) 



 

