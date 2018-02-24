Saturday's Area Scores-February 24

**High School Basketball, Boys**



(MSHSAA)



*Class 3, District 8 Championship

Monroe City: 60

6): Clark County: 56

Blake Hays: 20pts

Zeb Riney: 18pts

Monroe City vs Christian in Sectional WED @ MACC



*Class 2, District 6 Championship

Van-Far: 67

Canton: 64

Van-Far vs. Elsberry in Sectional WEB @ Hannibal



**High School Basketball, Girls**



*Class 3, District 8 Championship

8) Monroe City: 44

5) Clark County: 45

Delanie Okenfuss: 17pts

Carissa Bevans: 14pts (Go-ahead 3-pointer with 13 seconds left)

Indians: (26-1)

Clark Co. vs Bowling Green in Sectional WED @ MACC



*Class 2, District 6 Championship

Paris: 33

South Shelby: 40

So. Shelby vs New Haven in Sectional WED @ Hannibal



*Class 1, Distirct 10 Championship

Community R-6: 58

9) Madison: 40



**Men's College Basketball**



Denver: 89

Western Illinois: 52

Kobe Webster 17pts



McKendree: 120

Quincy: 127

F/OT

Demetrius Houston: 34pts

Hawks: (9-18, 5-15)



Grand View: 94

Culver-Stockton: 88

Wildcats: (7-23, 4-15)



William Woods: 64

Hannibal-LaGrange: 55



20) John Wood: 57

4) Parkland: 72

Cory Miller: 16pts

Blazers: (18-10, 6-2)



**Women's College Basketball**



Western Illinois: 77

Denver: 61

Emily Clemens: 28pts, 8 ast, 8 reb

Leathernecks: (21-8, 10-4)



McKendree: 82

Quincy: 73

Anika Webster: 22pts

Hawks: (8-19, 4-16)



Grand View: 74

Culver-Stockton: 62

Wildcats: (13-15, 8-11)



William Woods: 62

Hannibal-LaGrange: 55



John Wood: 56

Parkland: 53



**College Baseball**



Notre Dame College: 3

13) Quincy: 4

Cody Birdsong: walk-off RBI

Hawks: (1-2)







