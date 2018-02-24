Saturday's Area Scores-February 24

**High School Basketball, Boys**
(MSHSAA)
*Class 3, District 8 Championship
Monroe City: 60
6): Clark County: 56
Blake Hays: 20pts
Zeb Riney: 18pts
Monroe City vs Christian in Sectional WED @ MACC
*Class 2, District 6 Championship
Van-Far: 67
Canton: 64
Van-Far vs. Elsberry in Sectional WEB @ Hannibal
**High School Basketball, Girls**
*Class 3, District 8 Championship
8) Monroe City: 44
5) Clark County: 45
Delanie Okenfuss: 17pts
Carissa Bevans: 14pts (Go-ahead 3-pointer with 13 seconds left)
Indians: (26-1)
Clark Co. vs Bowling Green in Sectional WED @ MACC
*Class 2, District 6 Championship
Paris: 33
South Shelby: 40
So. Shelby vs New Haven in Sectional WED @ Hannibal
*Class 1, Distirct 10 Championship
Community R-6: 58
9) Madison: 40
**Men's College Basketball**
Denver: 89
Western Illinois: 52
Kobe Webster 17pts
McKendree: 120
Quincy: 127
F/OT
Demetrius Houston: 34pts
Hawks: (9-18, 5-15)
Grand View: 94
Culver-Stockton: 88
Wildcats: (7-23, 4-15)
William Woods: 64
Hannibal-LaGrange: 55
20) John Wood: 57
4) Parkland: 72
Cory Miller: 16pts
Blazers: (18-10, 6-2)
**Women's College Basketball**
Western Illinois: 77
Denver: 61
Emily Clemens: 28pts, 8 ast, 8 reb
Leathernecks: (21-8, 10-4)
McKendree: 82
Quincy: 73
Anika Webster: 22pts
Hawks: (8-19, 4-16)
Grand View: 74
Culver-Stockton: 62
Wildcats: (13-15, 8-11)
William Woods: 62
Hannibal-LaGrange: 55
John Wood: 56
Parkland: 53
**College Baseball**
Notre Dame College: 3
13) Quincy: 4
Cody Birdsong: walk-off RBI
Hawks: (1-2)