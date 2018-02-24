WIU Dance Marathon Supports Children's Hospitals

Hundreds of people were still dancing Saturday night at a 12 hour dance marathon and fundraiser at Western Illinois University. The money raised goes to local children's hospitals, specifically St. Louis Children’s Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon.

Levi Muller from Saint Louis, Missouri has been called a "miracle child" by his family. He suffers from various sensory processing disorders and is on the autism spectrum.

Children's Miracle Network hospitals invited his father David Muller to speak tonight to bring awareness.

"It's the least we could do," Muller said. "We've had untold benefits coming from CMN hospitals, and the work these college kids are doing is unparalleled."

Muller watched as students took his son for a tricycle ride in the hallways of University Union and says he feels blessed.

"It just brightens him. It makes him feel normal," Muller said. "For him, that's hard because he's a special case, and he doesn't know what normal is most of the time."

Tyler Hoffman, director of entertainment of this year's dance marathon, said each dancer raised at least $50 to get into the event. Hoffman and the rest of executive board decided to raise $750 per person.

"I'm tired. It's been a lot of work. But I mean when you get here and it's just happening, that tiredness goes away," Hoffman said. "I'm pumped up. It's just a very positive atmosphere. It's awesome."

Families and children from CMN hospitals were invited to talk about their experiences, inspiring one young girl.

"I just like hearing their stories," Abigail Nelson said. "I also like how they've fought through it and stuff."

WIU hopes to raise $150,000.